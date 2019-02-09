The trailer of ALT Balaji's new web series Puncch Beat starring Priyank Sharma has left the social media buzzing.

It is a youth-centric show and revolves around love and relationship. Puncch Beat narrates the story of how two high school friends turn foes fight it out in the boxing ring to win over a girl. Priyank plays the role of Rahat. Others lead actors of the show are Harshita Gaur, Siddharth Sharma and Khushi Joshi.

Interestingly, fans are comparing it with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year (SOTY). In fact, even the school in Puncch Beat is located in Dehradun just like in SOTY. The series will premiere on the Valentine's Day (February 14) at ALT Balaji App.

As soon as the trailer was out, fans of the Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank went crazy on social media expressing their excitement to watch the series. Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

It's time for everyone to meet RAHAT - a rebel with killer looks!?

He will make sure that his power-packed punches talk louder than his words!?

Talking about his role in Puncch Beat, Priyank had told India Today Online: "It is going to be amazing and one of the biggest web series in India. It's an expensive show plus a great exposure. I had to prepare myself for the character. It's a boxing series so you will see a completely different Priyank. It's a youth-based show, that revolves around school-going kids. You'll see a younger version of me, for which I have lost weight. I play a boxer in the series."

