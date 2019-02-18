Three Kashmiri students were arrested by Karnataka Police on Monday for allegedly making "anti-national" comments about the Pulwama terror attack on social media. The students have been identified as Waqar Ahmad, Gowhar Mushtaq and Zakir Maqbool of Spurthy College and Chinai College of Nursing in Bengaluru.

The police officials told The Times of India that the students posted anti-national messages praising the suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar. Later, the trio commented on a Facebook post in which people were mourning the death of the CRPF personnel. It is reported that they abused the Indian Army and CRPF.

After the incident went viral on Spurthy College's WhatsApp group, the principal, Babu D, approached the local police station and filed a complaint.

Waqar, Gowhar and Zakir have now been booked for sedition, assault and intentional insult under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The screenshots of the Facebook posts were also handed over to the police.

Kashmiri students return to the valley

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, many Kashmiri students from across north India have returned to the Valley.

Even as the Home Ministry, the CRPF and the J&K Student Associations have assured all possible help to Kashmiri students, there have been reports of students returning to valley amid threat and intimidation.

Ashok Kumar, ADG (Law&Order), Uttarakhand: It is told that girls from the hostel chanted 'Pakistan zindabad'. We don't have any proof regarding this. Police got this info we immediately intervened in the matter and sorted it out. https://t.co/hQhvFE5z3C — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

A few incidents of clashes were reported from Dehradun after a Kashmiri student allegedly texted his friends expressing happiness over the Pulwama terror attack. He was later arrested by Uttarakhand Police. Soon, there was a widespread protest against the Kashmiri students studying at various colleges in Dehradun.

#SOSKashmir Following up on the 25 odd distress calls we got. Most are safe, being protected by local police. Many are back in Kashmir, having bought expensive air tickets. Still, some cases of eviction by landlords, refusal by guest house owners, assault, etc. coming in. — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) February 18, 2019

Many Kashmiri students were suspended from their colleges and also asked to move out by landlords fearing threat to life and property.

Meanwhile, Dehradun Police have quashed rumours of Kashmiri girls raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

There were incidents of Kashmiri students being thrashed and being asked to leave from Delhi, Haryana and other cities of North India. The CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have started separate student helplines to support distressed Kashmiri students.

The J&K Police have received at least 50 calls from Kashmiri students asking for help, the Hindu reported. The J&K Students Association reportedly received 800 calls, mostly accusing the VHP and Bajrang Dal members of attacking them and around 100 students are returning to the valley.

Two colleges in Dehradun, Baba Farid Institute of Technology and Alpine Institute of Management, have reportedly given an undertaking to VHP and Bajrang Dal members that they will not admit Kashmir students in the next session, the Indian Express reported. More than 500 students from the valley are currently studying in these two colleges and may even face expulsion.