He runs a successful food review Youtube channel by the name of BHOOKA SAAND and is known as one of the most renowned food bloggers in the country, Pujneet Singh is famous for not only having a good taste in food but a larger than life view about being successful.

Pujneet Singh further gave us more details about his Youtube channel and about working with brands. He said, "I am having a verified food review YouTube channel BHOOKA SAAND having 300k subscribers. This year I was inducted as Speaker in Youtube Fanfest creator panel 2019. The major source of income is from Youtube monetization, restaurant promotions, and brand deals. My first brand collab was with Pizzahut for my Instagram @bhookasaand in 2016. I have worked with Policy Bazaar, Pepsi, Lipton, Dominos, Chayos, Likee app, Filmora and more."

Pujneet Singh further mentioned, "I am too much busy with my professional, personal and blogging life and I don't have time to think about negativity. People of all ages love my work and that motivates me to keep bringing new stuff for them. I am watching food programs on TV from childhood. Following people like Jiggs Kalra from Doordarshan days, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 'Khaana Khazaana' to Vinod Dua's 'Jaika India Ka' to Rocky and Mayur from 'Highway on my plate'. These are my favorite people from the food industry. When I started it was one-man army but now I am doing something next level. Hiring production people to anchors, I am now coming up with new web series which are not limited to food reviews only."

