A shocking video of the destruction of public property surfaced, a group of Bajrang Dal members were seen vandalising a public toilet built next to a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

The public toilet was being demolished as the group claimed that the toilet next to temple hurt religious sentiments of Hindus.

The miscreants were seen demolishing the toilets and breaking the walls with a hammer. In the video, the door of the women's toilet was being vandalised, too.

Bajrang Dal serves ultimatum to Saharanpur municipal corporation

Previously, Bajrang Dal served an ultimatum to corporation demanding the toilet be removed. A Bajrang Dal functionary, while speaking to media in the district had served an ultimatum to Saharanpur municipal corporation demanding the toilet be removed or else the outfit will hold agitation.