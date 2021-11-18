Odisha is setting an example by transforming government schools across five districts. Hundreds of government schools are now equipped with better facilities, thanks to the 5T School transformation program started by the state government.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated 130 high schools in five districts, including Nuapada, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Rayagada and Nayagarh. In the first phase of the program, a total of 1,075 schools have been transformed in the state.

CM Patnaik said the inspiration behind the transformation is to boost the students' spirit with an appealing environment. He said the "competitive spirit is essential for achieving excellence, the environment in schools after the transformation has boosted the competitive spirit among the students."

"The future of the country is being shaped in schools. School time is one of the most important times in a child's life, so it is our responsibility to create opportunities for the development of their skills," he added.

The Chief Minister said he wishes to see children excel in all areas, including studies, sports and music. He said that the school transformation program has eliminated the difference between schools in the city and villages.

Actions true to words

Photos of government schools transformed in the Odisha district of Ganjam give a clear picture of how well the schools now look. Ganjam DM Vijay Kulange shared photos of one of the transformed schools in the district and they have received a lot of praise online.

The photos show newly-painted walls, new benches, bulletins, revamped library and more. Many are of the opinion that these public schools can give private schools a run for their money. According to Kulange, hundreds of more schools are to be transformed soon.