Aam Admi Party is organizing Public Meetings in every nook and corner of Delhi through its program called ' Jan Samvad' . In line with its same program it is going to conduct public meetings in different areas Mustafabad assembly constituency as well.

Public meetings were organized in Munga Nagar and New Mustafabad areas of Mustafabad Constituency yesterday, under the guidance of Mr. Tahir Husain, in which feedback on Delhi Government's functioning was invited from the general public. Witnessing the attendance and support of the huge crowd in the meeting Aam Aadmi Party's Mr. Tahir Hussain said "Public Excitement says that AAP will win Mustafabad too"

These public meetings, in which feedback and suggestions are asked for better functioning of government, are receiving huge participation and support of the general public.

'Jansamvad' programs are going to be organized in phases, and will continue for an entire month in various electoral areas, wherein feedback and suggestions from common people on the functioning of the present state government will be invited.

Taking into consideration the coming state assembly election, The Aam Aadmi Party is organizing these programs in various constituencies of Delhi under the leadership of its MLAs and Municipal Councilor.

Mustafabad Constituency is one of the three constituencies where the BJP had won the last election. Here Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Md. Yunus was defeated by BJP's candidate. In MCD elections as well Aam Aadmi Party saw the face of defeat in 3 out of 4 seats, Mr. Tahir Hussain was sole winning candidate of the Aam Admi Party.