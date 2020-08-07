There's some exciting news for PUBG Mobile players - with a big catch. After much anticipation, PUBG Mobile players finally get a chance to play their favourite game in a much smoother setting. For those who haven't guessed, the most-requested feature of PUBG Mobile in 90fps has finally arrived for select phones for a limited period.

PUBG Mobile at 90fps

PUBG Mobile players will be able to play the game at 90fps provided they have a OnePlus smartphone. The new setting is available on select OnePlus phones, including OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7T series and OnePlus 7 Pro. Despite having a capable display, PUBG Mobile won't be available at 90fps on OnePlus Nord, which seems like a natural decision considering the Snapdragon 765G processor.

"With PUBG MOBILE being one of the world's most popular mobile games over the past two years running, we would like to pursue the gameplay performance to a higher level. OnePlus's cutting-edge mobile technology is delivering the faster and smoother experience to global users. We are happy to start the 90 FPS exclusivity with OnePlus. Today's transition to 90 FPS is a great step towards PUBG MOBILE's exhilarating gameplay," PUBG Mobile spokesperson said in a statement.

There's another catch

While OnePlus users have this exclusive feature to boast about, it's not permanent. PUBG Mobile at 90fps is available for OnePlus users for a limited preview period of one month from August 6 till September 6, 2020. But it's only a matter of time before PUBG Mobile brings the much-awaited feature to the masses.