Last month, an eleven-year-old Ahad Nizam had shot off a strong-worded letter to seven ministers including Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, central Ministry of Electronics, Information & Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, among others to prohibit PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile in India. Now, Nizam has taken the legal route to enforce a blanket ban on the battle royale game.

In the letter to the ministers, Nizam had actually informed that if he doesn't get any positive response, he will be compelled to move Bombay High Court to curb the game. Now, Nizam has finally filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to create a review board to screen addictive games on mobile so that children don't ruin their life by neglecting education.

"The petition has also sought a direction to the central government to form an Online Ethics Review Committee for periodical checking of such violence-oriented online content," NDTV quoted petitioner's lawyer Tanveer Nizam as saying.

It can be noted that Gujarat government has already enforced a ban on PUBG Mobile in primary schools across the state. A few weeks ago, the student body of J&K and doctors' association, citing low scores in class 10 and 12, had urged the governor to ban the PUBG Mobile.

Furthermore, teenagers, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, are actually getting into rehab, to overcome the PUBG Mobile addiction. It's not just kids; their parents are also affected by the game. They blame PUBG Mobile for ruining their relationship and mental peace in the home. Some youngsters are so addicted to the game that they have developed unhealthy anger towards their elders for the taking away the mobile. Unfortunately, sometimes, they even physically hurt themselves and also their parents.

In 2018, Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic at National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) admitted 120 youngsters to rehabilitate them from PUBG addiction.

Going by the recent reports, PUBG Mobile needs to controlled and also kids need to be educated about the harmful effects of online gaming. They should be guided to enrol of physical activities such as Cricket, Volley Ball, Kabbadi and Tennis among others, as sports inculcate positive thinking and very important lessons of winning and losing, which will come in handy when they become adults and shoulder responsibilities in life ahead.

And, Ahad Nizam needs to be appreciated for his efforts to bring a positive change in society.

