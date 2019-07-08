Psycho Saiyaan, the first single from Saaho was unveiled on Monday, and it is a peppy number composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon.

Shot inside a pub, the song hypes the expectations we all have from the film. Dressed in a bottle green mini, Shraddha Kapoor is dazzling and in a black outfit, Prabhas looks dashing. The song has a party style and the camera work by Madhie gives really good shots to watch. The choreography is good and Prabhas is seen dancing for a song after a long time.

As Prabhas was busy with Baahubali for the last five years, we hardly saw him dancing as there weren't many songs in which the actor was required to show his dancing skills.

Though Prabhas is not known to be a really amazing dancer, his fans love whatever he manages to perform. This pub song was recently shot in Hyderabad, just before the team left for Austria to shooting some action sequences.

Tanishk has composed many peppy numbers in Bollywood and is known for some really good and trendy compositions. Along with the Telugu version, the song has also been released in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. The song is written by Tanishk and additional lyrics are written by Mellow D.

Bhushan Kumar, in association with UV Creations, presents this song under T-Series.

Directed and written by Sujeeth Sign, the film is produced by Vemareddy Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Uppalapati Pramod. Ghibran has composed the background music for this film, while various composers have composed different songs in the jukebox.

The whole country is looking forward to Saaho's release on August 15 and the expectations are really high. This film has Neil Nitin Mukesh as the lead antagonist. It also has Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Arun Vijay, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Jacqueline Fernadez, Evelyn Sharma and others in key roles.