Fans of Pawan Kalyan cannot keep calm as the actor is back to films. The actor is making his comeback with the Telugu remake of Bollywood blockbuster film Pink.

The film is being produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations and the production house took to their Twitter profile to announce that the first look of the film will be unveiled soon and that it is 'loading'. The first look of the actor from the film will be unveiled on March 2 at 5 pm.

#PSPK26 fans cannot wait anymore to get a glimpse of the actor from the film and so, they have made a poster imagining how the actor would be in the film, with a courtroom in the backdrop. Pawan looks amazing in this poster and fans expect that the first look will be much interesting and mind blowing than what they have made. Three fan-made posters and one look of Pawan Kalyan have been doing rounds on social media.

#PSPK26FirstLook All our @PawanKalyan fans cult's? Freaks? and Devoteers ? Andaru evvve first looks vache daka evve first looks anukondi @SVC_official First look vachevaraku evve Manaki pic.twitter.com/ClGjiRRGLG — Raam Pspk (@Raam24Pspk) February 29, 2020

The makers have even released a pre-look for the first look and it is going viral for all the right reasons. Also, it is said that the first single from the film might release on March 8. Pawan Kalyan has stepped into the shows of Amitabh Bachchan for Pink Telugu remake and expectations on this film are already high. Is it said that Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya are playing the three leading ladies of the film.

Though it has confirmed that the film will release in May, the rumoured date if May 15. On Wednesday, the film's music director SS Thaman took to Twitter to say how they are working for the film. He said that he and his team is working very hard to release the first single as soon as possible. He wrote, "As the biggest fan I can't also wait to release our #PSPK26FirstSingle the whole team is working so hard. We know how important it is for us at the same time for everyone. We shall be at our best to make the best for our #powerstar @PawanKalyan gaaru!! Love You guys!!" (sic)