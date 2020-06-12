Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" TV series can relate to the dilemma of Sheldon Cooper, who couldn't choose between a PS4 and Xbox One in the nineteenth episode of seventh season. While the Xbox vs PlayStation argument has always been a one-sided debate depending on who you talk to, there are pros of both gaming consoles one cannot simply ignore. Sheldon's conundrum while trying to decide between an Xbox One or PS4 as his next gaming system could be on a whole new level if he had to choose between PS5 or Xbox X.

When Sony launched the PS5 at its "Future of Gaming" event, the company gave its fans several "woo-hoo!" moments. Sony sure gave a lot for PlayStation fans to digest in a single day. Let's take a look at some exciting features that Sheldon Cooper would highlight in his Xbox vs PlayStation debate.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X

Specs PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X CPU 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.8GHz GPU AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) AMD RDNA 2, 12 TFLOPs, 52 Compute Units (1.8GHz) Memory 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 825 GB Custom NVMe SSD 1 TB Custom NVME SSD Expandable Storage NVMe SSD Slot 1 TB Expansion Card External Storage USB HDD Support USB 3.2 External HDD Support 4K, 8K support Yes Yes Optical Drive 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray HDR Yes Yes Ray Tracing Yes Yes Ports - Three USB-A 3.0 Ports, HDMI Out, Optical Audio, Proprietary Memory Slot

Exclusive titles

Sony PS5's exclusive game lineup includes some exciting titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Horizon: Forbidden West, Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Owners of PS4 needn't be fully disappointed as Sony is offering support for over 4,000 PS4 titles in the name of backward compatibility.

Sheldon Cooper certainly couldn't decide, but do let us know what will be your next gaming console.

Meanwhile, here's a throwback clip from BBT's The Indecision Amalgamation episode for those who are here for Sheldon Cooper's funny video clip.