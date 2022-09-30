Mani Ratnam's most ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan has recorded insane advance bookings in Tamil Nadu. With all the shows being sold out, the film is likely to gross Rs 20 cr or more on day one in Tamil Nadu. According to buzz, there are shows as early as 1 pm in Chennai city.

The buzz is not just in TN alone, in India, the film has already sold more than 7 lakh tickets on day one. According to trade buzz, the film's worldwide gross on day one would be 40 to 50 cr. In North India, the film will have stiff competition from Hrithik-Saif starrer Vikram Vedha, which has also created an extraordinary pre-release buzz.

Ponniyin Selvan has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director.

Made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, the expectations for the film are sky-high. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part historical fiction based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The original book was a five-part series.

The story revolves around crown prince Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) who sends his most trustable commander Vandiyathevan (played by Karthi) to get his brother Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) from Lanka.