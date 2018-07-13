Members of Awami National Party (ANP) staged protest in Peshawar against Pakistan Army and killing of leader Haroon Bilour. ANP leader Haroon Bilour and over 20 other people were killed in a horrifying suicide attack in Peshawar on July 10. The Pakistani Taliban had claimed the responsibility for the bombing.
Protest against Pak Army over killing of ANP leader Haroon Bilour
