Project-K, which is being directed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin is one of the much-awaited projects from the Telugu film industry. Starring Prabhas as the male lead, the film has Deepika Padukone as the female lead and Amitabh Bachchan playing a key role. As per the inputs from the production house, the makers the film will be made in two parts.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner that made Sita Ramam recently is producing this film as well. On Shivarathri, the makers announced that the first part of the film will be hitting the screens on January 12, 2024. Now that the release date has been declared and there won't be any changes to it, distributors from all across are quoting rates for this film which will release in multiple languages.

As per a source close to us, we have learnt that the Andhra distribution rights of the film have been quoted for whopping Rs 33 crore. There is a huge demand for this film not just because Prabhas is the hero, but because it has Deepika Padukone playing the heroine, Amitabh doing a key role and mainly, Nag Ashwin directing it.

In the same way, distribution for Nizam, Ceeded and other areas will also be quoted high based on how much the Andhra area's deal will be closed. Besides the Telugu states, distributors from other states as well are looking forward to closing their distribution rates for Project K. The main point that needs to be observed here is that the distributors are ready to splurge crores of rupees on the film as expectations on Project-K are touching the sky already.

RRR's stunts master Solomon has composed stunts for Project-K as well. Santosh Narayanan is said to have been roped in to compose music for the film. Being made within a budget of Rs 350 crores to 500 crores, which is for both parts, Project-K is said to be all about a modern-day avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is an amalgamation of fantasy with elements of science and fiction.