In the serene valleys of Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, Akeel Ahsan Wani has emerged as a beacon of art, innovation and engineering brilliance. Akeel Ahsan Wani, a self-taught sketch artist has not only won international acclaim for his art but also used his engineering skills to create impactful science projects that have the potential to revolutionize accessibility and safety.

Akeel's journey into the world of art began in his hometown of Kupwara. His passion for sketching, coupled with his innate talent, led him to create pieces that soon caught the attention of the international art community. His achievement came in 2016 when he won an international art competition held in Dubai. "I have drawn sketches of famous celebrities like Virat Kohli, Salman Khan and many others. Many of those whose sketches I have drawn have appreciated my work on their social media platforms which really boosts me," he says.

Akeel recollects the first time an artwork was commissioned to him professionally. "In 2016, I got a call from the US and that was my first project and the client paid me Rs 45,000 for the project. From that day I really worked hard because one should put in efforts to prove that every penny he earns is well deserved" he added.

Akeel's innovation journey began in 2012 when he won a prize at a state-level competition for his "Golden Chair," designed to enhance mobility for handicapped individuals. This achievement marked the start of his illustrious career in engineering and innovation.

Among his notable projects is the "Remote Hazard Signaling for Traffic at Blind Turns," selected for Masterpieces 2017, the world's first intercontinental multi-genre festival. This project addresses the critical issue of road safety in mountainous regions like Kashmir, where blind turns pose significant risks to drivers.

"I have participated in many state level and national level science exhibitions and have got many awards. My school friends still call me a scientist" says Akeel. "My friends are quite puzzled by the way I have moved from science to fine arts" says Akeel.

Concerned by frequent road accidents in his village, Akeel developed a "Road Safety Device" to alert drivers of oncoming traffic at blind curves. This innovative device uses remote sensing technology to signal drivers when another vehicle approaches, potentially preventing accidents.

In addition, Akeel is currently working on a model that will reduce motion sickness while travelling in airplanes. "I believe one should go and explore things rather than being satisfied with what we get. One can do a number of tasks if time is managed properly," he added. He further said that innovators are needed in the society and they should be provided with appropriate platforms.

"There are many innovators who drop their innovative ideas because they simply can't find the essentials in the market or didn't have money to conceive the idea. It gets hard when you have an idea but no resources to execute it," he said. He strongly believes that an innovator should have an eye to look for the problem and mind to come up with a solution.

"All my family members have been most supportive. I definitely want to thank my parents for being my backbone, supporting and motivating me the best way possible. Parents play an important role in fulfilling the dreams of their children. Yes, my dad is the first one to share my artworks whenever I upload them," said Akeel.

Akeel's journey has not been without obstacles. In Kashmir, frequent internet blockages and limited access to essential materials pose significant challenge for innovators. Despite these difficulties, Akeel remains hopeful for a more conducive environment where artists and innovators can thrive. He believes that with better support and infrastructure, local talent can make substantial contribution to the communities and beyond.

"As we all know, in Kashmir we don't know when our communication system gets snapped and we can't order our basic artwork goods online due to internet blockage. There are some difficulties and I hope in days to come we have a more conducive environment for artists to practise art and showcase their works" said Akeel.

Akeel's innovative work has not gone unnoticed. He has participated in numerous state and national science exhibitions, earning multiple awards for his contributions. His projects have received appreciation from government officials, highlighting their potential to address pressing issues in the region. Akeel's impact extends beyond engineering; he is also an advocate for supporting local innovators, emphasizing the importance of providing platforms and resources for them to succeed.

Looking ahead, Akeel aspires to further his education in fine arts while continuing to innovate. He firmly believes that society needs innovators who can identify problems and devise effective solutions. With his unwavering determination and support from his family, Akeel is poised to make even greater strides in the fields of engineering and innovation.

Reflecting on his journey, Akeel credits his success to the support of his family, particularly his parents. Their encouragement and belief in his abilities have been instrumental in his achievements. Akeel's message to parents is to support their children in pursuing their passions, as every child has unique talents that can flourish with the right guidance and encouragement.

In a region known for its natural beauty, Akeel Ahsan Wani stands out as a symbol of human ingenuity and perseverance. His innovations not only address critical issues but also inspire others to dream big and work tirelessly to make a difference.