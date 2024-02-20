At the "India-South Africa Connect: Global Visions Meet Digital Realities" seminar on February 29, 2024, renowned economist Prof. Shamika Ravi will take the podium to deliver a keynote address that highlights the economic synergies between India and South Africa.

The goal of the seminar, which is co-hosted by the Johannesburg Business School (JBS) at the University of Johannesburg and the Consulate General of India in Johannesburg, is to examine potential avenues for cooperation, investment, and information exchange between the two countries.

Given that India and South Africa's bilateral trade is expected to reach over $18 billion by 2022, the seminar emphasizes the need for closer economic relations and increased collaboration in a number of industries, such as IT, infrastructure, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

A member of India's Economic Advisory Council, Prof. Shamika Ravi, will discuss India's incredible economic growth story and how it affects the country's bilateral relations with South Africa. Prof. Ravi will highlight the shift India has undergone from a predominantly agrarian society to a modern, service-driven economy and highlight the potential for mutual benefit through increased investment and collaboration. Her keynote address is set to begin at 2:30 PM and end at 3 PM (local time).

Co-sponsored by the Indian Consulate and JBS, the seminar will include eminent speakers from the India Business Forum as well as South African economists, C-suite executives, journalists, and public servants. The conversation covers a wide range of subjects, including India's "Digital India" campaign and the country's digital payments revolution. Topics include governance, healthcare, education, economic inclusion, and the payment ecosystem.

Prof. Randall Carolissen, Dean of the Johannesburg Business School, expressed enthusiasm for hosting the event, stating, "Through insightful discussions and collaborative engagement, we aim to foster greater understanding and partnership opportunities, driving economic growth and innovation in both India and South Africa."

Consul General Mahesh Kumar highlighted the unique opportunities for South African businesses in India, stating, "India and South Africa share similar growth aspirations, and by working together, we can realize these aspirations sooner."

The seminar will be a hybrid event offering both virtual and in-person participation at the JBS Park in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, provided a platform for stakeholders to connect, explore, and contribute to the flourishing partnership between India and South Africa.