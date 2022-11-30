We have often heard, 'keep trying new things.' But it's easier said than done! The entertainment world is full of multi-genre content. While we see the filmmakers treating us with fine content, what goes behind making one is something that's never talked about. Speaking through her experiences, producer Sanjana Parmar gets candid about the hardships that she faced while working on different genres.

Being the founder of House of Joy Productions, she has worked on various projects. From rom-com web series to various short films, she has left no stone unturned in proving her mettle. Talking about the same, she says, "Working on romantic comedy projects is all fun and a little painless only when you have the perfect team that follows the right strategy."

Considering dialogues as the key in rom-com works, she further added, "The flow of the dialogues must be natural. It should feel organic and have a good sense of humor; sharp and biting, charming and funny. We spent days and nights trying to get the perfect lines!"

Besides this, she has also worked on family drama. Speaking of which, she says, "This genre is made to watch with families, and hence we are deemed to be very careful with drafting the characters, costumes, and even dialogue. These movies have a huge influence on kids. Thus, we need to exercise prudence when working on such a genre."

Currently, the producer is working on a feature film that's a thriller. She explains, "Now, in this genre, a lot of elements are at play. With motion pictures, we have to be very careful with music (which plays an important role in creating the mood), sound, and visual effects. We need to give viewers heightened feelings of tension, excitement, surprise, and anxiety."

Lastly, she concluded by saying, "No matter what genre you are working on, you need to be attentive to every detail and monitor all aspects of the project."

Under the banner of House of Joy Productions, she has produced the film web series Suraj Aur Saanjh. She has also worked on short films like Raja Beta, 2 Square, Surprise, Online Girlfriend, and Make Her Happy. She has her hands on multiple projects, which include short films, three feature films, music videos, and a web show.