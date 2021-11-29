As the gripping situation of the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, the film industry is back to serving its audience with endless entertainment. Looks like producer Lav Singh is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Three Cheers'. It is said to be a laughter riot, and the producer is planning to make it on a low budget with an ensemble cast. The film will be made in three languages including Hindi, English, and Marathi, Lav Singh has confirmed.

The comedy film will be directed by Paritosh Painter. He has earlier worked as a writer for films like 'Dhamaal' (2007), 'Paying Guests' (2009), 'Partners' (2017), and 'Total Dhamaal' (2019). 'Three Cheers' will bring supremely talented actors like Siddharth Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Bharat Dabholkar, Jayesh Thakkar, and Shweta Gulati who are featured in the film together. Lav Singh is excited to take the producer's seat for this comedy flick, and he is happy that films are back where they belong - cinema halls.

Besides being a producer, Lav Singh was an editor then he shifted focus to film distribution. He believes that filmmaking is a vast field, and releasing a film is not a cakewalk. Some of the notable works of Lav Singh as an editor and distributor include 'Raqt' (2013), 'The Dark Secrets of Tonhi' (2014), 'Khel Toh Abb Shuru Hoga' (2016), 'Jaane kyun de yaaron' (2018), '1978 a teen night out' (2019) and 'Junction Varanasi' (2019). Moreover, he has produced the earlier line produced 'Le Gaya Saddam' (2012) and is now looking forward to bankrolling many other projects under his banner Theatre King. His last release was Scotland in 2020 which was a critically acclaimed film and was in Oscars contender list of 2020 too.

The Comedy film 'Three Cheers' shoot has already started. Apart from this film, Lav Singh is hoping to produce web content for the OTT platforms. Speaking about the same, he revealed, "I am hearing a few scripts. I would love to produce more projects if something interesting comes my way. As of now, I am working on 'Three Cheers' that we plan to roll out soon."

Furthermore, Lav Singh went on to say that nothing can match the essence of cinematic experience. He stated that big screens will always be a part and parcel of the film industry despite the rise of the OTT space. All said and done, Lav Singh has ensured that 'Three Cheers' will ride high on entertainment and will take the audience on a laughter ride.