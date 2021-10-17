The celebration spree in India is going with full enthusiasm with back-to-back festivals. Amidst the festive season, producer Kedar Joshi is on cloud nine after the launch of his production house Suman Entertainment. After the success of 'Deva Ganraya' which was released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the production house has come up with yet another mantra video titled 'Sri Suktam'. This is the second project under the devotional category that was released last week.

'Sri Suktam' features Uma Pendharkar who is seen in a beautiful avatar worshipping Goddess Durga. Sung by Aanandi Joshi, the music is given by Chinar and Mahesh. Directed by Sanket Sawant, the devotional mantra has got a thumbs up from many. While the mantra video has a soothing impact on one's mind and soul, it has left the netizens impressed.

Watch the official mantra video 'Sri Suktam' on Suman Entertainment Music's YouTube channel - https://youtu.be/GzbocWgrgvc

The mantra video has achieved another milestone as it has clocked more than 100K views. When asked about the positive reception received, Kedar Joshi stated that the love that the mantra video has received is unmatched. "In the coming time, we plan to create an exclusive playlist of devotional songs for Indian festivals. There's a lot coming under the production venture", said the producer.

Suman Entertainment is named after Joshi's mother Suman Joshi. On the professional side, he is a known name in the Marathi film industry. He is the founder of 'Marathibaabaa', a one-stop destination that promotes artists from the Marathi film industry and gives timely updates about movies, music and entertainment.