There have been several films releasing this year which have captivated the attention of audiences. Producer-director K.S. Malhotra is coming up with a murder mystery thriller titled 'Anth - The End' which is slated to hit the cinemas on 11 November 2022. Starring National-Award-winning actress Divya Dutta, the film also features 'Yaariyan' and 'Poster Boyz' actors Dev Sharma and Samikssha Bhatnagar in significant roles.

In addition, the suspense thriller has Mukul Dev, Deepraj Rana, Yugant Badri Pandey, and Aman Dahliwala. The film's trailer was launched recently, and it has got positive responses from viewers and critics. After the trailer and music launch, a grand function was held on October 20 to celebrate the film director's birthday.

After the trailer was unveiled, it created a strong buzz among the masses. The spine-chilling trailer has a blend of mystery, suspense, and drama which has raised everyone's attention. Well, we have witnessed many romantic and comedy films lately. And this time, it is overwhelming to see a mystery thriller after a long time.

While Dev Sharma will showcase his grey shades on screen, Samiksha Bhatnagar will be essaying the role of a model. Precisely, the director has paid attention to adding a glamour quotient to the film which will certainly tempt the audience and keep them hooked to the film's storyline.

According to director K.S. Malhotra, 'Anth - The End' has all the ingredients that have kept the audiences intrigued. Speaking about the same, he said, "I wanted to make a film that has an interesting plot. We have often seen predictable films, but this murder mystery has a perfect suspense that will leave the audience thrilled."

'Anth - The End' is produced under the banner of Holy Basil Films. Presented by Dr. Manbir Singh with Gurvinder Kaur Rojji as the co-producer,

Editor Samir Shaikh DOP Bharani K Dharan & Harshad Jadhav Music Vinay Vinayak & Sandeep Saxena Lyrics Bhanu Thakur & Rai Kalcee Singer Master Saleem, Neeraj Shridhar & Priya Mallick the film will impress the audience. Let's wait for 11th November 2022 until the film hits the theatres.