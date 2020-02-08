Producers often boast the collection that their movies receive in order to take the film to greater heights at the box office. But these trials do not succeed all the time.

The makers of a recent Telugu blockbuster - released during Sankranti - declared their film an "industry hit". However, this self-declaration did not go down well with other filmmakers.

Seems like one of the popular producers of Telugu film industry did not like the statement and got sarcastic with the makers of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo and Sarileru Nekevvaru, who claimed that their film is an industry hit.

No, I don't know the story and infact I have been to shooting of #RRR on only 1 day ! But I can confidently say that it will be an "Industry Hit" without an "*"! ?? https://t.co/Awm5xkuX6Z — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) February 7, 2020

A Twitter user wrote to Shobhu Yarlagadda, producer of Baahubali, asking whether he knows the story of RRR. He wrote, "Sir..being a close friend to @ssrajamouli by any chance did you get to know the story of #RRRMovie? If you had, how is it and your expectations on its box office performance @tarak9999 @DVVMovies @RRRMovie." (sic)

To this, Shobhu replied in a very witty way, leaving all the netizens in splits. He wrote, "No, I don't know the story and infact I have been to shooting of #RRR on only 1 day ! But I can confidently say that it will be an "Industry Hit" without an "*"! . " (sic)

Till now, the first and second parts of Baahubali franchise have been considered to be the hits of industry. Shobhu Yarlagadda has also given positive feedback about RRR, and that it will definitely beat the collections and break the records which Baahubali has created earlier.