Shantanu started his journey as a Software Engineer however he always wanted to become an actor. He came from a middle class family where common man priority was first becoming stable in life. After achieving life goals, he finally decided to pursue his dream of acting.

He did dance classes from Shiamak Davar Dance Academy in Pune, where he learned Bollywood Jazz, Salsa & Freestyle, done classes of synthesizer, done classes of acting & done classes of photography. He practiced theatre for a couple of years. That helped him in his debut Hindi Feature Film RED with Shakti Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek Payal Ghosh And Kamlesh Sawant.

He has played a role of a Jailer in Hindi Feature Film RED against Kamlesh Sawant who is of Drishyam fame, worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Bhoothnath Returns, worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Khakee, etc. He, being a stage & theatre artist, was able to enact the role of a jailer opposite actor Kamlesh Sawant without any retake, he claims.

He has just entered in Bollywood i.e Hindi Film Industry and claims to have many projects in his hand in which he is going to play roles as below other than RED.

1) Teri Aashiqui Mein - Romantic Video Song Album, Sensational sung by Bollywood singer Aaman Trikha. The Sole Producer. In this album as well, he is an actor against a female actor - Elena Tuteja (Elena is a Bollywood and TV actress, born and raised in Moscow, Russia. It's already released, under the banner of Shaan Se Entertainment.

2) Shaque- The Doubt! - Hindi Feature Film, under the banner of 'Avanti Arts and Avanti Films'.

3) New York to Haridwar - Hindi Feature Film, under the banner of 'Avanti Arts and Avanti Films'.

4) Breaking News - Hindi Feature Film, under the banner of Chaikoffee Entertainment / SRR Production and 'Avanti Arts and Avanti Films'.

5) Bhagava - Hindi Feature Film, under the banner of 'SSAN Media & Entertainment'.

6) Sorry Mother - Hindi Feature Film, under the banner of 'SSAN Media & Entertainment'.

7) Half Satya i.e. Half Truth – A Hindi Feature Film, under the banner of 'Dowdy Dudes Films Pvt. Ltd.'

Shantanu is the Sole Proprietor of Shan Se Entertainment, the banner registered under. Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA).

It indicates that Shantanu is a Rising Star in Bollywood (Hindi Film Industry) who is both Producer and an Actor and he is among discussions in Bollywood.

He is an International Award Winner in Leadership which he got at Denver, USA. He is also Awarded with Rajshree Shahu Samaj Ratana (Social Diamond) Puraskar (Award) for his significant contribution in Information Technology, Education & Social Work, Awarded By Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarim, Best Producer of Maharashtra Award, Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bollywood Legend Award, Shakti Ratna Puraskar (Award), Prestigious Mother Teresa Award and many more Awards.