Probe unfair, predatory practices by quick commerce platforms: AICPDF to CCI

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which represents 4 lakh distributors across the country, on Sunday said it has written to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) about unfair practices like predatory pricing by quick commerce players like Blinkit, Zomato, Swiggy, and others.

The leading distributors' body said, in the letter, that "Q-com platforms operating dark stores appear to intentionally bypass regulations governing inventory-based e-commerce".

"Predatory pricing, deep discounting, and monopolistic tendencies lead to unfair competition, making it impossible for traditional retailers to compete or survive," it added.

By exercising significant control over their inventory, these platforms seem to violate the law in both letter and spirit, the association's letter read.

The letter mentioned challenges being faced by the traditional supply chain due to the rapid growth of quick commerce, especially the selection of these platforms as direct distributors of FMCG companies.

In August, the AICPDF had written to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry about the rapid growth of the quick commerce industry which is hurting traditional distributors.

Requesting the CCI to start a thorough probe into the operational model of quick-commerce platforms, the distributors' body asked the government regulator to implement protective measures for traditional distributors and small retailers.

"Implement protective measures for traditional distributors and small retailers to safeguard their interests," the distributors' body urged the CCI. In a post on X social media platform, the AICPDF said it will relentlessly fight for justice, standing strong with its distributors and retail kirana stores.

"Together, we will ensure a fair and equitable future for all. The fight is far from over, and we will not back down!" it posted.

(With inputs from IANS)