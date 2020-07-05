Akshay Kumar recently flew to Nashik amid the lockdown in Maharashtra. His travel has sparked controversy regarding whether the actor had permission to travel to Nashik or not. Authorities also ordered a probe into the matter to check if the actor had acquired permission beforehand.

Following the order of the probe, the actor's statement revealed that he had obtained permission to travel. He had done so to meet a doctor it was revealed.

Akshay Kumar sparks debate over travel to Nashik

With the current situation in the country and the continuous rise in cases, travelling amid a lockdown is inadvisable. Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took a helicopter to visit Nashik. He did do while Maharashtra was under lockdown has invited disapproval from authorities.

On Saturday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal said that he will be ordering an enquiry into the matter of Akshay Kumar's travel. He said he will probing the 'special permission' that the actor obtained not only to travel during lockdown but to stay at a resort as well.

The guardian minister told the media, "I read about his visit to Nashik in newspapers today. I have no idea when he came and left. I will have to check." He further added that why the Nashik City Police had provided his escort into the rural part of the district was also unclear.

The actor had flown in to visit a doctor he said in his statement as reported by Bollywood Hungama, "He had necessary permissions and had gone to meet Dr Ashraf. And was given Praman Patra by the Nashik Commissioner of Police."

It's yet to be seen whether the probe will be called off following the clarification.