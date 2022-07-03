The Madhya Pradesh police have charged a case against a group of people who allegedly chanted pro-Pakistan slogans, following a Panchayat poll results in Chaka village, according to an ANI report.

Recently, a video of the alleged incident has gone viral, and it features a group of people chanting Pakistan zindabad.

Investigation on

Madhya Pradesh CSP, Vijay Pratap Singh revealed that the police have started investigating the incident, and he also made it clear that they are also checking the veracity of the clip that has gone viral.

The video of the incident indicates that around 30 to 40 people were part of the rally, where pro-Pakistan slogans were raised.

"The incident is said to be in the village of Chaka. Around 30-40 people came to the police station and made a complaint that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised by a group in panchayat polls and the video was put out on social media. A case has been registered in the matter. We will investigate the matter and take action accordingly," said Singh.

Pakistani slogans in India

The incident allegedly happened on Friday, after the counting of votes for the second phase of the Panchayat elections was concluded.

In the video, people can be seen chanting, "Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya Pakistan jeet gaya."

The new incident comes at a time when communal tensions are elevating in India, following Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammed, which resulted in the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan.