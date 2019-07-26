The UP Yoddhas will fight it out against the Gujarat Fortunegiants in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 fixture at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, July 26. The UP based team will be looking forward to register their first victory of the tournament after they lost to the Bengal Warriors in their first fixture of the tournament whereas the Gujarat Fortunegiants are riding high on confidence after their convincing victory against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

After being humbled at the hands of the Bengal Warriors the UP Yoddhas will be looking forward to bouncing back and register their first win in the tournament. They will be hoping that Monu Goyat who was the best raider for them in the previous match score more raid points along with the assistance of Surender Singh and Shrikant Jadav. Captain Nitesh Kumar has to take command of the defence and prevent the opponents to score much along with the support of Amit and Narender. But, it will be a tough fixture for them considering the form of their opponent.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Fortunegiants are full of confidence after their convincing victory over the Bengaluru Bulls. They thumped the Bengaluru-based team 42-24 and will be looking forward to replicating their performance in the upcoming fixture. The Gujarat Fortunegiants are not dependent on individuals they play as a team which act as their strength. Sachin, More GB and Rohit Gulia will take care of the attack whereas captain Sunil Kumar along with Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal will take care of the defence.

According to past records, the Gujarat-based team are the favourite whereas if recent form is looked into its the same story. So, it will be a tough task for the UP Yoddhas against the Gujarat Fortunegiants as the latter will start as a strong favourite.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants-UP Yoddhas match will start at 7.30 pm IST.

TV listings and live streaming

The broadcasting rights of the tournament are held by Star Sports and the matches will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Marathi. For live streaming on the internet, the platform will be Hotstar.