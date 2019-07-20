Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will fight it out against three-time champions Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad to begin their title defence in the second match of the ProKabaddi League 2019. It will be a cracker of a contest as both the teams are strong contenders to lift the trophy and Patna Pirates will want to regain their glory after they could not make it to the playoffs last season.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The defending champions will look forward to continue their form of last season with 'High-Flyer' Pawan Kumar Sehrawat leading the way. The 23-year-old raider who was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) last season with 271 raid points will look forward to leading the attack along with experienced campaigner Rohit Kumar. The duo played a major role in Bengaluru's triumph last season. Mahender Singh who scored 63 tackle points last season will lead the defence this time around with the assistance of Amit Sheron and Ashish Kumar.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates will look forward to regain their lost glory. They will bank on Pardeep Narwal who is the league's all-time leading raid points scorer with 858 points. The 22-year-old raider will lead the attack along with the support of foreigners Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Maghsoudlou Mahalli. Their defence will be taken care of by Jaideep who scored 58 tackle points last season.

The head-to-head numbers are definitely pretty much one-sided but things have changed a lot. Though Patna Pirates lead 10-3, Bengaluru Bulls as defending champions will not let them have it easy as they also have a title to defend.

The Bengaluru Bulls-Patna Pirates match will start at 8.30 PM according to IST.

TV listings and Live Streaming

The broadcasting rights of the tournament are held by Star Sports and the matches will be telecast on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Marathi. For live streaming on the internet, the platform will be Hotstar.