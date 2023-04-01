The NMACC launch event saw the who's who of Bollywood in full attendance. From the Khans, Kapoors to the Bachchans; the bigwigs made their presence felt at the event. Some of the most talked about power couples of the industry also made dazzling entry. Let's take a look at the ten power couples who stole the show.

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone: The Bajirao Mastani couple exuded royalty and panache as they arrived hand-in-hand. The two were colour co-ordinated in white and golden outfits and were the cynosure of all eyes.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas: PeeCee and Nick brought Hollywood glamour and glitz to the party with their powerful presence.

Kiara – Sidharth: The Shershaah couple looked adorable together and the fact that the two only had the eyes for one another didn't go unnoticed.

Kareena – Saif: The Nawab of Pataudi and the Begum of Pataudi stole the show in red and white. Their demeanour and grace once again proved what makes them royalty.

Mira – Shahid: The hit pair made all heads turn with their sizzling chemistry and starry entry.

Yuvraj – Hazel: Yuvraj and Hazel were their playful self as the interacted with the paparazzi and posed for pictures.

Sachin – Anjali: The paparazzi went berserk when cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar made an entry with his gorgeous wife, Anjali and daughter, Sara.

Vidya – Sidharth: The other Kapoor couple that made some buzz was Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapur.

Shloka – Akash: Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani played the perfect hosts as they welcomed guests and greeted them with warmth.

Radhika – Anant: Radhika and Anant looked madly-in-love as the power couple co-ordinated their outfits in black.