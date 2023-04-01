Charming, beautiful: Kangana Ranaut, Simi Garewal praise Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023 Close
The NMACC launch event saw the who's who of Bollywood in full attendance. From the Khans, Kapoors to the Bachchans; the bigwigs made their presence felt at the event. Some of the most talked about power couples of the industry also made dazzling entry. Let's take a look at the ten power couples who stole the show.

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone: The Bajirao Mastani couple exuded royalty and panache as they arrived hand-in-hand. The two were colour co-ordinated in white and golden outfits and were the cynosure of all eyes.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas: PeeCee and Nick brought Hollywood glamour and glitz to the party with their powerful presence.

Kiara – Sidharth: The Shershaah couple looked adorable together and the fact that the two only had the eyes for one another didn't go unnoticed.

Kareena – Saif: The Nawab of Pataudi and the Begum of Pataudi stole the show in red and white. Their demeanour and grace once again proved what makes them royalty.

Mira – Shahid: The hit pair made all heads turn with their sizzling chemistry and starry entry.

Yuvraj – Hazel: Yuvraj and Hazel were their playful self as the interacted with the paparazzi and posed for pictures.

Sachin – Anjali: The paparazzi went berserk when cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar made an entry with his gorgeous wife, Anjali and daughter, Sara.

Vidya – Sidharth: The other Kapoor couple that made some buzz was Vidya Balan and Sidharth Roy Kapur.

Shloka – Akash: Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani played the perfect hosts as they welcomed guests and greeted them with warmth.

Radhika – Anant: Radhika and Anant looked madly-in-love as the power couple co-ordinated their outfits in black.

