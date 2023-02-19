Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is currently enjoying stardom after her performance in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She was announced as the second runner-up while Shiv Thakare was the runner-up and MC Stan lifted the trophy this year.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary not a part of 'Dunki'?

There were rumours that Priyanka has been offered Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' and her fans and followers were excited to watch the actress on big screen. Earlier, in an interview with The Times of India, Priyanka had said, "I don't have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir's film because I have just come out and haven't got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me both are like Gods."

However, a Pinkvilla report has claimed that the reports of Priyanka being offered Shah Rukh Khan's film are false and reportedly she is not a part of the film. A source told Pinkvilla, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is not a part of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and all the rumors about the same are baseless." But fans need not be upset as the actress has an upcoming project lined up with her 'Udaariyaan' co-star and close friend Ankit Gupta.

#Priyankit to be seen together soon?

Yes, you read that right. Recently, Priyanka spoke to the media and revealed that she will be seen with Ankit Gupta in an upcoming project soon. She said, "Me ye bolna chahati hu saare #PriyAnkit fans ke lie jo mere or Ankit ke project ke lie wait kar rahe hai ke Jaldi aaega kuch." When she was asked about her appearance in 'Dunki', she said that there is no confirmation yet and she can't talk about it.

Meanwhile, currently, the actress is busy with house hunting in Mumbai as she is all set to relocate to the city from Chandigarh, where she used to live for the shoot of her TV show 'Udaariyaan'.