On the occasion of Mother's Day, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media platforms to share an adorable picture with their mothers and wish them on the occasion. Priyanka Chopra was one among them. The Quantico actress shared a few pictures with her mother, Madhu Chopra, to mark the occasion.

The actress, who is holidaying with her mother and other family members in Miami, shared a picture of her mother holding a bunch of red roses by the beach shore and revealed the one thing the actress promised to her father before he passed away.

Sharing her special message, Chopra wrote, "The one thing I promised Dad was to keep you smiling.. it makes me so happy to see you so full of life Ma .. you are the definition of Vibrancy ! I always wish you happiness and joy.. You are my strength and weakness all in one. If I'm even 5% of you my life will be pretty amazing! Thank you for making it as incredible as it is by being you! Love to the moon and back. #happymothersday ❤"

Chopra's father, Dr Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013. He was suffering from cancer since 2008 and breathed his last on June 10. The actress fondly remembers her dad at many occasions and has a tattoo which reads "Daddy's lil girl" on her arm that is written in her father's handwriting.

"Keep smiling! @madhumalati love u.. ❤sending love to all the mothers who are and were and all the mothers to be.. ‍❤you are greatly appreciated," she wrote in another post featuring the actress and her mother.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 13, 2018 at 5:53am PDT

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 13, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

Hours after she shared the emotional posts with her mother, Priyanka Chopra set Instagram on fire when she donned a red hot monochrome bikini to soak the sun. The Quantico actress flaunted her curves reclining on a poolside chair while covering her face from the sun in a beach hat. Check out the hot picture here: