This year 2023 has offered an array of entertainment options across genres to Indian audiences, with back-to-back blockbusters, whether it's Shah Rukh Khan's Dhamakedar return with Pathaan or Rani Mukherjee's soulful performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway or the Evil Dead Rise.

Not to mention the nostalgia of watching Mario in action again with Super Mario Bros. and getting chills while watching The Pope's Exorcist, it has been a party at the theatres.

May the force be with you! Yes, come this time surprisingly there aren't many Bollywood flicks to enjoy, it's not the end of entertainment! The fun is nowhere near over as the West has our back. May is the month of the release of the most highly anticipated Hollywood films, including - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy threequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Vin Diesel's Fast X. It's already had a good head start with the release of the Finnish period drama Sisu, and with May being a holiday month, box office revenue will only be on a steady rise.

With a mixed bag of romance, comedy, action, mystery, thrill and drama, May 2023 going to be great in India. Gear up for the Hollywood May-nia

Here are the details of the upcoming releases:

1) Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol 3

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series has been a worldwide hit, and it's not just because of the thrilling adventures, action-packed scenes, and stunning visuals. From Baby Groot's cuteness to Rocket's wit to the heart-warming camaraderie between the Guardians, and not to forget the romance between Gamora and Star-Lord, people can't seem to get enough of this entertaining bunch. The wait is finally over as the eagerly anticipated third instalment of the series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has hit the cinemas today, and we are buzzing with excitement.

The humour is out of this world

The first two instalments of the Guardians of the Galaxy series were filled with clever wit and humour, with jokes being cracked even during intense and serious situations such as battles against dangerous intergalactic criminals. Star Lord's gang is full of sarcasm, witty humour, and a healthy dose of second-hand embarrassment. Based on the trailer (remember Peter and Nebula's awkward interaction?), Vol. 3 promises to be just as, if not more, humorous than its predecessors. We dare say that the Guardians are the most comical band of heroes in the Marvel universe.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOLUME 3 is without a doubt James Gunn’s masterpiece. I haven’t left a movie feeling this emotionally impacted in a very long time. Cheers and A LOT of tears. A perfect finale for this group we’ve all come to love since that first “I am Groot.” pic.twitter.com/PHl3jJmMyp — Block A ?? (@VillainousComix) May 5, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 is full of stakes, emotion & feels like a solid ending (good thing!). The production design & set pieces are some of Marvel’s strongest. It’s long, but the theme of found family is & will always be it’s strength. I’ll miss these misfits ? #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/inK2g6rfAi — Lauren LaMagna (@laurenlamango) April 28, 2023

Rocket's backstory

Throughout the films, Rocket has always exuded an ultra-cool, gangster vibe and has made us laugh with his sarcastic humour. However, his current personality is a stark contrast to his tough and depressing past, which was full of torture and exploitation. A significant portion of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 focuses on his journey - from growing up in confinement under a sadistic captor to becoming a mercenary to ultimately saving the world from Thanos.

James Gunn's parting gift

Director James Gunn holds a special place in our hearts for bringing us the Guardians of the Galaxy film series. Unfortunately, his journey with Marvel ends with the Guardians. Just like the previous two instalments, he promises to deliver thrilling action and adventure while maintaining a high comical quotient. This movie also promises to touch your heart and soul, leaving you emotional in more ways than one.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a top 5 MCU Movie” pic.twitter.com/aE6kjSALsN — Alex Coleman (@DarkOfTheMovie) May 4, 2023

A Marvellous goodbye

All good things must come to an end and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 marks the final instalment in the franchise. This makes it a must-see for Marvel fans and superhero enthusiasts alike. The film is expected to tie up loose ends and provide a satisfying conclusion to the characters' stories. Don't miss out on bidding a final farewell to our beloved Guardians!

2) Love Again

We may not get a Bollywood drama, but we get to watch Bollywood's pride Priyanka Chopra in the heart-warming rom-com, Love Again. This film explores the idea of finding love again after a tragic loss and focuses on how one can find love at any time and anywhere even in the most unusual circumstances. Get ready for the rollercoaster of emotions this movie will take you on. The film is slated to release on May 12 in India. the actress attended the grand premiere night with Nick Jonas.

The global icon also hosted a party at her NY restaurant after Love Again premiere. Guests dance to Bollywood songs.

3) Beau Is Afraid

This film is an amalgamation of horror, comedy and adventure but can't be defined under one genre. It can, however, be defined as mind-blowing! Starring Joaquin Phoenix, the film follows a man who must get back home all the while living through his darkest fears. We'd say, just go with the flow and don't try too hard to unravel the highly complex plot. After all, it's directed by the famed Director of Midsummer and Hereditary, Ari Aster. The film is slated to release on May 12.

4) To Catch a Killer

A murderer is on the loose, and the clock is ticking fast on the next victim's life span. Starring Shailene Woodley, the mystery thriller To Catch A Killer follows a police officer's quest of catching a serial killer after being assigned to it by the FBI's Chief, all the while fighting some personal demons. You simply cannot miss the thrill of the chase that this film offers! The film is slated to release on May 12.

5) Fast X

This is the latest entry in the popular Fast and Furious franchise, and it promises to be bigger and more explosive than ever before. With high-speed chases, intense action sequences, and a star-studded cast which includes Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michelle Rodriquez and others, this movie is perfect for all you adrenaline junkies. The film is slated to release on May 19.

6) The Little Mermaid

This is a live-action adaptation of the classic Disney animated film, and it promises to be a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience. With beloved songs and iconic characters, this film is sure to be a definite hit with audiences of all ages. What's more, Disney steps out of the box with this one by casting the stunning Halle Bailey as the first ever black Ariel. The film is slated to release on May 26.

7) Big George Foreman

This is a sports drama about the legendary boxer George Foreman and it offers a fascinating look at his life and career. With interviews from friends, family, and fellow boxers, this movie is a must-watch for sports fanatics. This miraculous biopic deserves to be seen on the big screen and we absolutely cannot wait. The film is slated to release on May 26.

8) About My Father

About The Father is a must-watch light-hearted comedy starring legendary Italian-American and two-time Oscar winner, Robert De Niro, and Sebastian Maniscalco. The film centres around the latter who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family. The gathering quickly turns into a cultural conflict, allowing the father-son duo to understand the true meaning of family. The film is slated to release on May 26.