Priyanka Chopra Jonas is keeping extremely busy shooting for the second season of Citadel in London. The actress has brought along her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie for the shoot of her spy series. Recently, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share snippets of her life "lately" in London, on the sets of Citadel, and with her family in and around town. However, there is one particular video that has caught the attention of her fans and followers in particular.

The nineteenth video on the carousel featured Malti Marie and Nick Jonas. Priyanka captured a rather candid moment where Malti in her adorable voice is heard saying, "In Hindi..." to which Nick asked, "In Hindi, what?" and the young child goes, "In Hindi, theek hoon!"

Singer-songwriter Jay Sean commented on the post saying, "little bubba speaking is too much Cutenesssss" while another fan wrote, "ma'am, do you really think one clip of Malti saying " In Hindi " or saying anything at all is enough? We need more!"

Another comment read, "Malti's voice is so lovely." Netizens especially Priyanka's Indian fans across the globe, are thrilled to hear Malti speak in Hindi, and the comment section of this post is proof.

Talking about the post, Priyanka also shared a behind-the-scenes look from the upcoming season of Citadel and it is wise to say that the scar on her face suggests that it is most certainly going to be action-packed and very thrilling. The pictures also showed that her dog accompanies her to the sets of the show and sits close to her while she is getting her makeup done.

Apart from the filming, it does seem that Nick and Priyanka are having a wonderful time in London. They attended 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical in the city recently and also posed for a picture with the cast post-show. She also shares glimpses of the scrumptious meals that she has been devouring in London along with glimpses of London in autumn.