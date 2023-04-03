For over a decade now, rumours of a cold war brewing between Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan has been doing the rounds. While both parties-maintained silence on the matter, a recent video from the launch of NMACC might give blow the lid. And contrary to what the speculations were, the video proves that all is well between the two ladies.

Priyanka - Gauri Khan under the same roof

Priyanka Chopra, who came down to India with Nick Jonas to attend the NMACC launch, was brought on stage by Ranveer Singh. The Dil Dhadakne Do co-stars danced to one of their hit songs – Galla Gooliyan. Everyone present at the event enjoyed and cheered for the two as they shook a leg. And so did, Gauri Khan. A video doing the rounds shows Gauri Khan enjoying Priyanka and Ranveer's dance performance to the fullest.

Priyanka's comment on Shah Rukh's old interview

"It's water under the bridge now," one user commented on the video. "All is well that ends well," another user commented. This comes barely a few days after Priyanka Chopra had reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's old interview about not going to Hollywood ever.

On being asked, PeeCee responded, "Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured. I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don't need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country," she said in an interview.