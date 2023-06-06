Priyanka Chopra's fashion game is at hot as it can get! The diva almost never fails to make a statement and her racy outfit for attending Beyonce's concert was no less. Priyanka Chopra joined the concert with her mother Madhu Chopra and a friend. Videos and pictures of PeeCee enjoying the concert had taken over social media. For those of you who don't know, the whole outfit put together almost cost her a lac. Take a look.

The outfit cost

Priyanka was seen grooving and enjoying Beyonce's performance at the Renaissance World Tour concert in London. The Citadel actress wore a gathered crop top with lace detailing by Emilio Pucci. She also wore a high-slit black skirt with the same lace detailing from the shelves of Pucci. The cost of the top is said to be $570 (47052 Rs) & skirt is said to be of $491 (40531). This makes the total of her outfit a whopping Rs 87585. However, more expensive that the dress was her Lee Girandole Print Stiletto Sandals €850 (roughly 75306).

Not aiming for blockbusters in Hollywood

Priyanka will next be seen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zara. Talking about how she is not looking at blockbusters but creating a range in Hollywood, Chopra had said in an interview, "I've built a solid career in Hindi movies but I haven't done that yet in America. In India, I've been able to play a variety of roles and work with almost everyone in the film business that I wanted to. I want to see if I can have a career like that here as well."