Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Ram Leela' became a milestone in both, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's career. The film not only gave them their professional best but it was right from this film that the duo's love story started. However, one may not know that Deepika Padukone was not the first choice for the film.

Yes, you read that right! While we can't imagine the film without Deepika anymore, Bhansali had wanted to cast Priyanka Chopra in the film as the lead first. What and how things changed continues to remain a mystery but PeeCee later did the item number 'Ram Chahe Leela' in the film. Looking back, the song became one of the biggest hits of the former Miss World's career.

Deepika replaced Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra has revealed that there was no bitterness in the actress about losing out on the role to Deepika. "I don't remember much from that time. I just know that she went to his office next door when I was with my patients in my clinic. When she came back, she said that I am only doing a song in Ram Leela. I asked her, 'What happened?' She said, 'I think that's better'," she told Lehren Metro.

No negativity

Madhu Chopra added that even though she doesn't know how things changed but the fact that the two remained friends and continued to work together in future proves that there was no ill will. "She might have taken a well-thought decision. They might have had some lovely discussions that she agreed for something like this because they are still friends," she added.

Madhu Chopra also mentioned how the Quantico actress doesn't keep a revenge attitude as she later went on to do 'Bajirao Mastani' with Bhansali. Talking about the experience of shooting for the role of 'Kashibai' in 'Bajirao Mastani', mommy Chopra said that Priyanka's only goal was to keep SLB happy with her acting.

"Sanjay is not an easy director, and to keep him pleased in the sense that he is satisfied with the performance... that was the target. That was something she was very focused on. There were no distractions; she would not even talk inside her van during that time," she concluded.