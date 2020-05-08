Normal days or lockdown, it seems like the popularity of Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif will never fade away. The latest survey says that they are the most-searched celebrities in the first four months of the year, starting from January to April in 2020.

Chopra, Leone Beat Salman, Hrithik

According to a study done by SEMrush, Priyanka Chopra and Sunny Leone are highly searched than the stars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and cricketer like Virat Kohli. In the aforementioned period, Priyanka Chopra was searched an average of 39 lakh and Leone 31 lakh times.

The survey also showcases that Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and Hrithik Roshan are the three highly-searched Indian male stars. They were searched an average of 21 lakh, 20 lakh and 13 lakh.

At the same time, Katrina Kaif was searched 19 lakh, globally.

Others in the List

Rohit Sharma, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Vijay Deverakonda, MS Dhoni, and Mahesh Babu are the seven others who are most-searched Indian celebs globally in the descending order.

Among the female counterparts, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna are in the descending order.

"Indian women have the edge over men. Our research shows that the most searched for Indian celebrity isn't a man but a woman, namely Priyanka Chopra. Over the three months, the study was conducted, she was sought by almost 20 lakh more people than Salman Khan -- the most searched for male celebrity in India," the IANS quotes Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush, as saying.

The survey states talks about the influence of celebrities in spreading awareness over Coronavirus. For an example, a Tweet posted by Salman Khan was viewed 1.3 million times and it garnered over 20,000 retweets.

With inputs from IANS