Bollywood actresses are well renowned for introducing new fashion trends into the world. Nowadays, they are keen to experiment not just with their onscreen characters, but with their style quotient as well. From taking up not so mainstream roles to giving away major fashion goals, the ladies in the film industry are making just the right moves in the fashion world.

Lately, Priyanka Chopra stunned the whole world by doing an unprecedented act that none had ever seen before. She donned a plunging neckline gown which got the whole fashion world talking. While there was a lot of controversy regarding her outfit, we were still impressed with Priyanka's outfit.

Having said that, this trend has been very in-thing in Bollywood, and other actresses have also donned a dress with plunging neckline. Here, are five other B-town beauties who have rocked this trend in the past.

Priyanka Chopra

The Grammys 2020 proved Priyanka Chopra has become a global icon, partly due to her much talked about plunging neckline gown. The navel-gazing neckline which Priyanka's dress featured, got the attention of a lot of people, both here in India, and in Hollywood as well.

The 37-year-old actress' white gown not only flaunted her belly piercing, but it earned her comparison to Jennifer Lopez's iconic gown which she rocked, back in 2000. Priyanka's ensemble was truly enchanting.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar followed in the shoes of Priyanka Chopra by donning a plunging neckline pink gown, but little did she know that her outfit would be criticised as well. In a recent photoshoot, the 'Saand Ki Aankh' actress flaunted her navel line, and that is why netizens mocked her ensemble on social media.

Bhumi though wasn't the one to care and kept posting photos in her outfit with puffed sleeves. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and silver heels which truly complimented her look.

Sonam Kapoor

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has also donned a dress featuring a plunging neckline in the past for one of her photoshoots. Her white ensemble featured a kurta, which she effortlessly matched with a palazzo.

To add a bossy feel to her look, Sonam layered her outfit by adding a matching blazer and golden pointed heels and boy, oh boy, does she look like a mean lady. The 'Neerja' actress also carried rings, studs and an elegant choker to accessorize her OOTD.

Janhvi Kapoor

The newbie in Bollywood is just one movie old, but she's already doling out major fashion goals. Janhvi attended an event last year in a metallic gown that featured a deep plunging neckline. Not only did the young actress looked super sexy, but she also blew the fashion police away.

Flaunting her envious curves at the event, Janhvi's sultry look proved everyone that she's got a strong sense when it comes to fashion.

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz is arguably one of the best-dressed celebs in Bollywood, whatever be the occasion. Whether she makes a red carpet appearance or enjoying a vacation, her outfits are always on point.

The 33-year-old actress flaunted a plunging neckline outfit in the most unexpected way. Ileana rocked a one-shoulder pantsuit, that came along with a plunging navel grazing neckline. Her look was extremely elegant and sassy, not to mention that Ileana gave this trend a whole new innovation.