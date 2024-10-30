Priyanka Chopra is well-settled in the United States of America now and visits India once or twice a year. However, that has in no way stopped her from celebrating Indian festivals abroad, rather it can be said that she walks the extra mile to inculcate the rich traditions and culture into her daughter from an early age. Recently, the actress celebrated Dhanteras with her husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

On the joyous occasion of Dhanteras, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share a picture of them ushering in and celebrating the festivities. In the photograph, the family of three can be seen holding each other's hands creating a beautiful family moment. Captioning the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Dhanteras To All Celebrating," and to spruce up the festive feeling she added a folded hand emoji, a heart emoji and a diya emoji.

In the picture, little Malti Marie can be seen wearing shimmery green and silver bangles. Her tiny writs looked absolutely adorable adorned with the lovely bangle set. A lot of fan accounts to the celebrity couple reposted the picture on their account where fans commented saying, "The cutest little hands", followed by "Aww pretty bangles", while another comment read, "Beautiful Family...!!!"

This is not the first time that Priyanka is celebrating an Indian festival with her family in the States. Earlier this month she also celebrated Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas, praying for a long and healthy life for him. She shared snippets from the celebration where she was seen breaking her fast after the moon rose and Nick feeding her water to help her do so. Fans were absolutely thrilled to see Priyanka not going for a very traditional look but just opting for a maroon track-suit set and a dupatta as her outfit for the day- it was indeed an easy-breezy fashion choice to have made.

Priyanka's fans and followers are always in awe that the star shares quite a bit of what is going on in her life on social media to keep everyone updated. Whether she is shooting in London or visiting India for a film festival or ushering in a festival with her family in the US, she makes sure to capture the moment for her fans.