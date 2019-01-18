There is no world left for Priyanka Chopra to conquer. From ruling Bollywood for over a decade to now owning Hollywood, there's no turning back for the Miss World. And her marriage with Nick Jonas only seems to have added more to her bankable star status and popularity.

Priyanka Chopra would soon start promoting her film – Isn't it Romantic – across all platforms in the US. And one of the shows, where she would go to promote it, would be the popular show – The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The last time Priyanka had graced the show, Ellen had received a lot of flak for being disrespectful and insulting towards Priyanka Chopra. Chopra had gone to promote her TV show – Quantico – on her show back then.

Back in 2016, when Priyanka was on the show, she was asked by Ellen to show her the Miss World wave. And when she did, Ellen was quick to make fun of that. Not only Ellen questioned how could she win the pageant with that hand-wave, but she also compared Priyanka's wave to 'unscrewing of a bulb'.

Not just this, on several other instances during the show, Ellen seemed to be too rude to Chopra. Priyanka's fans back home and also abroad had taken to Twitter to slam the host for being so offensive towards everything Priyanka said or did on the show.

We wonder if things would remain the same or would it change this time around for the host and Priyanka.

Releasing on February 14 this year, Priyanka Chopra would be seen with Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth in the romantic comedy.