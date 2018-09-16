Priyanka Chopra is living it up with fiancé Nick Jonas in the US! Nick Jonas celebrates his birthday on September 16 and on the eve of the singer's big day, Priyanka Chopra hung out with him and a few friends.

The Quantico actress shared pictures of the birthday boy on her Instagram and Insta stories.

Nick and Priyanka are often spotted together in Los Angeles or New York, with their pictures becoming a rage on social media. After their public display of affection -- complete with a kiss -- at the US Open 2018, Nick and Priyanka made a splash at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show at the New York Fashion Week 2018.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had been in the news since their appearance together at the MET Gala 2017. This year, they began 'liking' each other's pictures on Instagram and commenting as well. In June, when the American singer visited India to meet her mother, they also made an appearance together at the engagement ceremony of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son.

Following this, on Priyanka Chopra's 36th birthday on July 18, Nick Jonas proposed to her with a huge Tiffany ring and made it official.

The actress excused herself from the big Bollywood movie that she had signed with superstar Salman Khan, titled Bharat. As rumours of her wedding to Nick Jonas began, Priyanka and Nick got engaged on August 18 at her Mumbai residence in a traditional Indian roka ceremony where their parents were also present.

As Nick and Priyanka are getting more open about their relationship, Nick Jonas revealed some cute things about Priyanka Chopra on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

We hope to see many more appearances from the new power couple before their wedding!