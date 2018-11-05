Just a few days after Priyanka Chopra celebrated her bridal shower with her close friends, the Quantico actress is all set to enjoy her bachelorette party just a few days ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas.

The bride-to-be posted a photo of herself basking in the warmth of the sun, smiling ear to ear while sporting a white off-shoulder sweater and captioned it, "#BacheloretteVibes." According to People, the photo the photo appears to be taken in Amsterdam.

While all her friends and fans sent her loads of love, Nick Jonas's mom commented, 'Be good' with a heart emoji.

Priyanka, 36 posted a series of photos on her Insta stories to give us a glimpse of how she kickstarted her day. In the picture, her room was seen decorated with pink roses, and balloons with a bucket of champagne in the background. She wrote "#BacheloretteVibes" in her post and soon after posted a picture of a yellow telephone with red fizzy slippers beside it

Just before the 'Baywatch' actress left for her party, she hinted at leaving LA, with a picture of Diana, her dog, and wrote, "Bye Bye LA. It's been real."

Priyanka chose a white attire even for her bridal shower. She wore a white wedding-like gown designed by Marchesa and accessorised her look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry worth $1 million.

Priyanka always knew she wanted her engagement ring to be designed by the same brand. For the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection, she said, "I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I've always known it had to be Tiffany. Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered."