Global icon Priyanka Chopra added another new feather to her cap. The actor visited the White House on Friday and interviewed US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum.

Priyanka was excited to be at the White House for the historic moment. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared glimpses from her day in DC. While Priyanka was making India proud globally once again.

Priyanka Copra Jonas makes Indians beam with pride!

In the pictures surfacing online, Priyanka looked elegant in a yellow outfit while interviewing US VP Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum. The actress and the Vice President spoke about several important topics like pay parity and gun laws in the US.

During her conversation, Priyanka shared, over the span of 22 years in her career, this year she received equal pay on a job with a male co-actor for the first time.

Priyanka's pictures with US VP Kamala Harris are doing rounds on the internet. Fans have lauded the actress for her achievement.

Take a look at some of the pictures and memorable moments of Priyanka with US VP Harris.

Before creating history, the actor had taken to her Instagram Stories to share a few glimpses of her visit to Washington DC. She shared a picture of the Washington Monument, a peek inside the White House, the beverage she had and much more.

Meanwhile, daddy Nick Jonas was fulfilling his daddy duties. The singer took to Instagram and revealed that he was spending the day with Malti in NYC.

"Daddy daughter adventures in NYC," he captioned the picture.

On the work front, she will be making her OTT debut with Prime Video's Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has an interesting lineup of Hollywood and Bollywood films namely, Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.