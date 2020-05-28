Priyanka Chopra is one of the renowned stars in Bollywood as well as in Hollywood. The actress has her fans all around the globe. Many of PeeCee's fans reveal that the actress is quite humble and polite in person and never shows starry tantrums like many other stars in the movie business. But many are unknown with the fact that once Priyanka got herself amidst a controversy wherein she was accused of abusing a co-passenger on the flight who happened to be a doctor of high profile clients in India.

It all happened when a doctor with high-profile patients, had accused Priyanka of abusing him when he had asked her not to violate the rule while boarding the flight. Both Priyanka and the doctor were traveling to Dubai from Mumbai.

While narrating the incident, Dr Fayaz Shawl had told Hindustan Times, "I boarded this Emirates flight on which Priyanka Chopra was a co-passenger in first class. She occupied the window seat and was on the phone even when the flight started to take off." "The staff was not objecting as they were in awe of the star, so, I passed a note to her to stop. I know of two air crashes that took place due to the phone signals interfering with the air control."

"At this, Priyanka turned to me and said, 'Who the hell are you to stop me?' I said, 'Lady, had you been in the US, you would have been handcuffed for this.' To this, she replied, 'F*** US.' I told her that I am a doctor and saw veteran actor Dilip Kumar in Mumbai."

'You have no right to endanger my life and that of 250 other people.'

"She said, 'Who the hell cares about that old man?' So, I said, 'You have no right to endanger my life and that of 250 other people.' She then said: 'Let's go to the pilot.' I told her that when we get off at Dubai, I could get her arrested for this." The doctor had also shared with the leading daily that he had recorded the entire incident on his phone and had also filmed co-passengers, who had said on camera that even they were scared when the Barfi actress was talking on the phone in-flight.

Although Priyanka had a different take on it entirely, while slamming the doctor for his false accusations, Priyanka had said, "He is an attention seeker who started filming me on his phone despite my objections. He was drunk and threatened to call his friend, the Sheikh of Dubai, and get me into trouble. I challenged him to do that as I broke no rules. He later apologized."