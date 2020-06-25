MLA Priyank Kharge, the former Minister for IT, Tourism and Social Welfare, revealed on social media that he recently conducted raids at illegal sand mining points in Kalaburagi. The MLA also claimed that the BJP had joined hands with the looters and threatening officials for non-cooperation.

Priyank Kharge said he has been looking into the illegal sand mining rampant in Kalaburagi, citing an increase in the activity following BJP's rise to power. Kharge added that he has registered cases against few.

Priyank Kharge raids illegal sand mining points in Kalaburagi

Illegal sand mining in Karnataka has been a long-standing issue that has not sufficiently reached a resolution in a long time. Priyank Kharge earlier today pointed out that illegal sand mining has become rampant in Kalaburagi despite efforts to curb it.

Not just the illegal activity itself the MLA of Chittapur also pointed to BJP as colluding with looters and not curbing the activity since they came into power. He indicated that he had raided the points at which illegal sand mining was taking place, to assess the matter, sharing glimpses of the assessment, "Since BJP Govt has come, there has been increase in illegal sand mining in Kalaburagi. Despite my several requests & warnings, officials are unable curb it. Few officials are colluding with miners directly & looks like officials get their salary from these looters & not Govt."

He asserted that looters were backed by BJP and were threatening officials of transfers if they didn't show cooperation. Moreover, he said that cases have been registered against a few of the accused, "Unfortunately, I had to do the job of officials & raided sand mining points. These looters are backed politically by BJP & threaten officials with transfers if they don't cooperate. The looters make merry while officials turn a blind eye. Have got cases registered against a few."

Kharge added that during the pandemic and difficult situation that the district is going through due to COVID-19, the Government is looking to make profits, and tagged Deputy CM Govind M Karjol should look into the matter, "Rampant illegal sand mining is an environmental disaster. Even when the district is reeling under Corona, Govt seems to be encouraging illegal activities for profits during the pandemic.@GovindKarjol sir should take action against the officials & rein in his party members."

So far there has been no response to MLA Priyank Kharge's reports. We'll have to wait to see if the ruling party responds to these allegations and whether Deputy CM Govind Karjol takes action over the issue.