Priyamani has revealed that she received Rs 300 from Shah Rukh Khan once. Priyamani may have dominated the south but now has become a household name with Family Man. The actress, who plays the role of Manoj Bajpayee's wife, Shuchi, has proven her acting prowess through her role. Before this, Priyamani was also seen shaking a leg with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express. The two had danced together on - One Two Three Four track in the film.

Priyamani has spoken about the time she worked in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express which starrer Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The actress has recently revealed that she reached the sets a day before the shoot and had an instant rapport with SRK. She also added that the two used to play Kaun Banega Crorepati on his ipad and she had won Rs 300 once. Priyamani made the startling revelation that she still has kept that Rs 300 note in her wallet.

"Right from that time till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart. He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so, that in between, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet. He just makes you feel comfortable. He is such a sweet guy and as I said, he is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country," she told Zoom.

Further praising the actor, Priyamani had said that he used to bring in the assistants of choreographers and learn the choreography what was supposed to be taught the next day. She added that SRK used to do this so that time doesn't get wasted and whatever planned for the day would go without any delay.