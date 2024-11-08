In the dynamic field of IT service management, Priya Ranjan Parida stands out as a professional who combines technical mastery with strategic vision. With over 16 years of experience across banking, retail, insurance, and media sectors, Priya has established himself as a leader in optimizing IT service delivery. his expertise in ITIL, IT Service Management (ITSM), and ServiceNow solutions has enabled him to drive impactful changes, ensuring that technology serves as a catalyst for business growth and efficiency.

Rooted in ITIL and ITSM principles, Priya Ranjan is a sought-after expert for organizations looking to streamline IT operations and enhance service delivery. Certified in ITIL V3 and as a Scrum Master, he skillfully combines structured service management with agile adaptability. As a product owner, he oversees ServiceNow implementations, designing service roadmaps that align with business objectives while optimizing operational efficiency.

Currently serving as a Senior Systems Analyst, Priya Ranjan defines the ServiceNow product roadmap, translating business requirements into actionable user stories and managing the ServiceNow lifecycle. By aligning every update and feature with strategic needs, he ensures the organization benefits from a well-coordinated, high-quality service management approach.

Priya Ranjan's career highlights his ability to lead projects that drive significant operational improvements. At a leading consulting firm, he served as a ServiceNow Lead Analyst, reengineering workflows and designing solutions that align with best practices for a major insurance client. His work with clients in sectors like fast food and media further demonstrates his versatility. For a global fast-food chain, Priya managed critical ITIL modules including Incident, Change, and Problem Management contributing to service quality and operational efficiency through service catalog design and workflow management.

In the media industry, Priya Ranjan served as an application owner for media research applications, showcasing his capability to handle dynamic environments. By managing complex upgrade cycles, coordinating critical incidents, and ensuring infrastructure continuity, he demonstrated his expertise in IT service management, reinforcing smooth media operations.

Beyond technical implementation, Priya Ranjan integrates Agile principles into his ITSM practices.

Developing detailed user stories, prioritizing features, and managing sprint cycles, Priya Ranjan's Agile approach enhances service delivery and aligns projects with business goals. His proficiency in ITIL disciplines such as Incident, Problem, and Change Management is complemented by his expertise in Vendor, Asset, and Configuration Management. This breadth of knowledge enables him to address diverse operational needs, ensuring his solutions align with business strategy and regulatory standards.

A cornerstone of Priya Ranjan's career has been his strategic contributions to ServiceNow implementations. He has led the customization and optimization of ServiceNow modules, adhering to industry standards and delivering measurable improvements for each organization he supports. His ability to configure workflows, manage content, and refine modules has consistently yielded operational enhancements.

In his current role, Priya Ranjan has been instrumental in integrating new ServiceNow modules, including ITSM, ITOM, and HRSD. His leadership in these implementations has streamlined service management, enabling the organization to stay focused on strategic priorities. Priya Ranjan's in-depth understanding of ServiceNow's capabilities allows him to develop scalable solutions that support evolving organizational needs.

His dedication at work has earned him numerous accolades, including "Achiever of the Quarter" and multiple "Star Performer" recognitions. These awards underscore his commitment to excellence, his adeptness at navigating challenging projects, and his impact on service management. His recognitions highlight his role as a high-performing professional within the ITSM community.

Priya Ranjan's approach to IT service management goes beyond efficiency; he views it as a strategic asset that enhances business value. his commitment to implementing resilient, adaptable systems has made him a trusted advisor, providing insights that enable proactive decision-making and align IT with organizational goals.

As technology and business needs evolve, Priya Ranjan remains at the forefront of innovation in IT service management. His work exemplifies the transformative potential of ITSM, as he integrates methodologies and solutions that prepare his clients for the future. With his proven track record and unwavering dedication, Priya Ranjan Parida is not only an ITSM expert but a visionary leader, setting new standards for service management and helping organizations achieve higher levels of operational success. his continued dedication ensures that he will remain a driving force in shaping the future of IT service management.