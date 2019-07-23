Priya Prakash Varrier has once again set the internet on fire. The actress' latest video has now gone viral on social media sites.

This time, Priya Prakash has stunned her followers on Instagram with a prank clip. In the video, the actress and cinematographer Sinu Sidharth are apparently getting intimate to have a lip-lock, but the latter has something else in mind.

As Priya awaits him to plant a kiss, Sinu Sidharth moves his lips towards a bottle to drink water, much to her disappointment. This prank video has garnered over 15 lakh views on her Instagram account alone.

The actress posted the video with a caption, "Tb to this "ithenthinte kunjade?" moment with my fav @sinu_sidharth. [sic]"

Sinu Sidharth and Priya Prakash are good friends. They had previously worked together in her debut movie Oru Adaar Love and are currently working in Sridevi Bungalow.

Priya Prakash Varrier started her career with Oru Adaar Love. She became an internet sensation overnight following the release of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from her debut film as the young girl's wink won the hearts of millions of youth.

The actress' popularity was affected after the release of Oru Adaar Love after the director Omar Lulu and her co-star Noorin Shereef lashed out at her.

Priya further raised eyebrows when she took up Sridevi Bungalow, which had close resemblances to the death of legendary actress Sridevi.