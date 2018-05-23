Private Jet Originating From Texas Crash Lands And Splits In Half in Honduran Capital

Passengers and crew had a miraculous escape when the private jet they were on crashed and split in half on one of the most difficult airport approaches in the world. and amp;nbsp;The plane was landing at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, around 11.15am on Tuesday (May 22), when it left the runway and veered into a ditch. and amp;nbsp;Emergency rescuers said that all were alive with reports that there had been between six and nine people on board. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: Storyful