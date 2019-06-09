Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for about a decade now and they are arguably the perfect Royal couple. But it was not always smooth sailing for the pair. The couple Cambridge had its ups and downs during the initial days of their relationship.

Reportedly Kate Middleton and Prince Harry broke up for several months in 2007, before getting back together – but the reasons William revealed to a friend were heartbreaking. William told a friend that while he was extremely fond of Kate, he never thought of her as "the one", according to a 2007 article in the Daily Mail. He also apparently thought he was too young to settle down and wanted to throw himself into his career as an Army officer.

Prince William also allegedly implied that "all the fun was gone" and expressed reservations about being tied down. Apparently, a friend of William's said Kate fought hard for the relationship and the break-up hit her very hard. They reportedly said: "Kate did everything she could to make him stay – playing a waiting game one minute and then hard-to-get the next.

But as we now know, these feelings didn't last long. Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 and the Royal pair have three children together. Prince William and Kate Middleton are a couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can look up to. Though there are reports of an alleged feud brewing between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge, at the end of the day, Meghan and Kate are family and they should look out for each other. Meghan certainly could use someone like Kate in her corner to navigate Royal life. You can check out the video here: