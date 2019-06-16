Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for about a decade. And their wedding was a spectacular event. But it seems Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't exactly thrilled with the plans for their wedding.

Reportedly the Queen broke royal protocol and told Prince William and Kate to "rip up" the plans for their royal wedding, according to royal experts in a documentary. Prince William and Kate Middleton wanted to do their own thing and asked the Queen for permission. The monarch allowed them their request and reportedly "ripped" up the plan and told him he could invite who he wanted. According to the documentary 'Prince William at Thirty.'

Well, if the Queen allows it, then we suppose it would be smooth sailing. Royal experts Katie Nicholl and Roya Nikkhah told the story. According to these experts, the following exchange took place between the Queen and Prince William.

Ms. Nicholl said: "Initially Buckingham Palace had drawn up a very extensive guest list of, I think, over 700 names of heads of state, kings and queens around the world." Ms. Nikkah added that the guest list didn't quite sit well with Prince William who asked the Queen if this was really the way it was going to be? To which the Queen replied that he could rip up the guest list and invite who he wants.

Well, it seems to have worked out in the end as Kate Middleton and Prince William were married in a gorgeous ceremony and the guest list seemed streamlined to the wishes of the couple. Kate Middleton and Prince William have three children together. You can check out the video here: